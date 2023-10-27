Julian Fellowes' The Gilded Age Allows Sprawling Cast to Shine in Second Season

Season One ended with almost every dramatic point of contention solved, under chandeliers and false camaraderie. Bertha had just gotten a leg up in the war between her new money-oriented family and the old guard of New York, as even her fiercest critics gave in to her theatrics and attended a ball at her gorgeously crafted home. The drama immediately picks up in this second season, and it becomes clear from the first episode that just because Agnes was apt to lick her wounds after the initial battle doesn’t mean she won’t persist in the war to come. Agnes becomes the least of Bertha’s worries as another antagonistic contender for her suffering emerges from the shadows, one that audiences will find familiar and delightful.

They slink through Bertha’s home like a serpent, using her insecurities and worries to get the best of her. Both conflicts make for a stunning performance from Coon, who, while not the show's protagonist, is its most entertaining aspect. She shines as Bertha Russell, back poised tight even when she’s taking a slight, each conflict bouncing off of her in public until she finds herself alone where her shell is peeled back to reveal a more complicated center. While she wants her family to succeed and be respected in New York, it becomes clear that, at her core, Bertha is simply someone who desires to be liked.

Bertha's eyes gleam each time she meets someone she admires and when she gets what she wants. The desire to be respected comes from an insecurity, which Coon expertly plays into. As her relationship with her husband, George Russell (Morgan Spector), becomes strained from their advantageous desires, Coon and Spector mirror each other beautifully. The two are a testament to what largely makes “The Gilded Age” work: remarkable performances that make the show feel bigger than it is. The undeniable chemistry between each performer adds to the charm that Fellowes so eagerly strives for, giving us in-depth glimpses of even background characters who, in other shows, would simply stay in the background.