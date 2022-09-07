Starz's The Serpent Queen Tries To Be The Great, But Ends Up Merely Good

As these kinds of jaundiced takes on European regality go, this edgy approach is well-suited to “The Serpent Queen”’s subject. That subject, of course, is Catherine de Medici, one of the most powerful women of 16th-century Europe—ruling as Queen of France for 15 years, then exerting her influence through numerous sons for the rest of the century. She was as revered as she was feared, a commoner who found her way to the crown through marriage, and defied accusations of the occult throughout her reign to exert power at a time when the world was most especially built for men to occupy.

Justin Haythe (“A Cure for Wellness”), working from Leonie Freida’s nonfiction book “Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France,” is hardly interested in painting Catherine as a put-upon saint. However, it’s caustically honest about the patriarchal obstacles in front of her. When we first meet her, in a 1590 storyline bookending each episode, she’s a mercurial, feared presence (helps, of course, that she’s played as an adult by Samantha Morton, who’s got the bodice-and-bawdiness game down between this and Hulu’s “Harlots”) whose maids so fear her that an invitation to attend to her feels like a death sentence. And yet, the maid called to serve this time, Rahima (Sennia Nanua), piques Catherine’s interest for one reason or another, and so she tells Rahima her semi-tragic story. It’s an explanation, but it’s also training; she wants Rahima to learn the same lessons about carving out a place for yourself in this mad, man-hungry world.

With this structure set up, much of “The Serpent Queen” flashes us back to the years before, the first three episodes centering on a teenage Catherine (played by Liv Hill) and her sorry entanglement with the throne. While the Medici family had wealth, they lacked royal blood; when her parents both die of syphilis, she’s taken in by Pope Clement VII (played with devilish snark by Charles Dance) and arranged to be wed to Prince Henry II (as a lad, Alex Heath) for the promise of a large dowry. If she can produce heirs, that is.