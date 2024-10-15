Apple TV+’s “Shrinking” Really Starts Putting the Pieces Together in Second Season

While some of the flaws of the first year of Apple’s hit “Shrinking”—nominated for a pair of Emmys, including Best Actor—remain at the start of the sophomore outing, this is the year in which the Jason Segel dramedy really finds its voice, confidently balancing its comedic and emotional currents in a way that’s entertaining and moving. Created by Segel and the duo behind “Ted Lasso,” Bill Lawrence & Brett Goldstein, “Shrinking” is remarkably smart about the limits of therapy while also extolling its virtues. It’s not a cure. It’s often a band-aid in that the scar remains underneath but it helps us heal. And stops us from getting blood on everything.

Segel plays Jimmy Laird, an L.A. therapist who often crosses boundaries with his patients. While this bit felt a bit overplayed in season one, it’s allowed to take a backseat now that we know these characters better, and the writers know how to write to their voices and personalities with greater confidence. Harrison Ford’s irascible Paul Rhoades often seemed a bit two-dimensional last year, but every single character and performance is richer this year, even supporting ones like Michael Urie’s hysterical Brian and Christa Miller’s wisecracking Liz, who doesn’t always know the right thing to say this year.

Interestingly, the writers kind of quickly do away with something that seemed promised by last year: a relationship between Jimmy and Gaby (Jessica Williams), whose dating comes to a relatively quick end, allowing each their own season arcs. Jimmy’s life is turned upside down when someone from Jimmy’s past surfaces. Played by Emmy winner Goldstein—Roy Kent from “Lasso”—this character reflects a theme of this season when it comes to forgiveness, both of others and ourselves. Hollywood has a habit of reducing themes like kindness and empathy to Hallmark greeting cards platitudes, but “Shrinking” understands that these necessary aspects of the human condition take work. It’s easy to hate; it’s hard to love. It’s easy to resent; it’s hard to forgive.

These complexities are reflected throughout a season that includes Sean (Luke Tennie) dealing with an estranged father, Alice (Lukita Maxwell) having relationship issues of her own, and even some drama for the always-funny Derek (Ted McGinley). Guest stars this season include the excellent Goldstein and a nice turn for Damon Wayans Jr., who has real chemistry with Williams.

“Shrinking” has a habit of getting a bit too overwritten, sometimes verging on soap opera in its narrative twists and turns, but I’ve either gotten used to it or come to like these characters enough not to care anymore. The humor is sharper this year; the emotion lands harder. “F**ked up people are good at helping f**ked up people,” says Paul around mid-season. It’s almost a throwaway line but it’s essential to what this show is rewardingly about: a deep belief that we don’t have to be perfect to be there for each other. In fact, it’s better that we’re not.

Whole season screened for review. Returns to Apple TV+ on October 16th.