Pose Demands Attention in its Celebratory, Legacy-Considering Final Season

With its initial 1980s setting and purposeful integration of the AIDS crisis in its narrative, “Pose” has always veered between two emotional extremes. The first is the joy, glamour, and communal camaraderie of New York City’s ball culture (made famous by the 1990 documentary “Paris is Burning”), which was a second home and creative outlet for countless gay, queer, and trans people in the city. “Pose” has upped the production value of the ball scenes with each season, leaning into Murphy’s penchant for razzle-dazzle showmanship with rival houses walking to Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson, and Tina Turner tracks, and allowing its cast members to tap into their own ball and Broadway backgrounds. The work from costume designer Analucia McGorty is consistently excellent, as is the thrill of watching Dominique Jackson walk or Jason Rodriguez vogue while Porter emcees in his mixture of flowery and vulgar commentary. You can practically smell the cigarette smoke and feel the weight of so many layers of tulle and sequins in the ball scenes, and they are some of the most well-crafted and well-choreographed on TV.

But on the flip side, the very real devastation of the AIDS crisis, of familial bigotry and ignorance, of police harassment, of exploitation by lovers and friends, and of the pervasiveness of sometimes dehumanizing and violent sex work also builds the more sobering elements of “Pose.” In the series’ second season, as its characters became involved in the activist group ACT UP, episodes from writers Janet Mock and Our Lady J addressed the universality of death. Ball elders like Blanca (Rodriguez) and Pray Tell (Porter) saw more and more of their friends get sick and die, and their own HIV-positive diagnoses became causes for increasing concern. Why was the U.S. government letting so many LGBTQ people die without doing anything to stop the spread of HIV/AIDS? How many deaths would finally push them into action?

When the third season of “Pose” starts with the 1994-set premiere episode “On the Run,” anger, fear, and anxiety has had its way with some of the members of House Evangelista. Rudy Giuliani is mayor now, and his campaign promise to clean up New York City results in a crackdown on anything the cops consider smut—including Elektra’s (Jackson) work as a dominatrix in a sex club. Pray, exhausted by the ritual of attending yet another funeral for a friend or lover, and Damon (Ryan Jamaal Swain) are struggling with alcoholism, while model Angel (Indya Moore), still engaged to agent Lil Papi (Angel Bismark Curiel), begins experimenting with crack. House Evangelista hasn’t competed together in a ball in a long time, and house mother Blanca worries that the family has grown too far apart. “You’re about to become an empty nester,” says nurse and ACT UP member Judy (Sandra Bernhard) to Blanca, who is now volunteering as a nurse’s aide in an AIDS ward, and so Blanca decides to take action. After everyone comes over to her apartment to watch the O. J. Simpson chase on TV, she decides to reinstitute house dinners and make more of an effort to be close to her family—while also juggling a new relationship and applying to nursing school.