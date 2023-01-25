Natasha Lyonne, Rian Johnson Make a Perfect Team for Peacock's Poker Face

“Poker Face” follows Charlie Cale (Lyonne), a woman on the run after crossing a powerful casino boss, but that’s not where it all starts for Charlie. In the pilot episode, “Dead Man’s Hand,” she works for a casino as a waitress, serving drinks and waiting tables. The boss’ son, Sterling Frost, Jr. (Adrien Brody), has other plans for Charlie. He plans to teach one of his gambling whales a lesson, and he will use Charlie to do so. He’s aware of her exceptional gift: she is a human lie detector who can tell the truth from the bullshit. It’s not a magical power but more of an intuition, which comes in handy in gambling establishments. That’s until Frost Sr. discovered it and blackballed her from his casinos. This opportunity to help Frost Jr. comes with a lot of money, but there’s a problem: Charlie’s friend has been mysteriously murdered. She can’t help this nagging feeling that Frost Jr. and his associate Cliff Legrand (Benjamin Bratt) are involved.

Each hour-long episode of “Poker Face” follows a very specific formula. The guest stars are introduced in the first act, leading to a crime. The second act reveals how Charlie has become entwined with this catastrophe, flashing back to before the murder. Each episode is like its own movie, taking place in very distinctive locations whether it's the aforementioned casino, a renowned BBQ restaurant, a home for the elderly, or even during a play. Outside of the pilot episode (and a few references to what happened in it), the series can be watched in any order because, like the crime dramas that inspired Johnson, each episode is its own self-contained story and doesn’t really have an effect on the loose overarching plot. Having a series that doesn’t rely on a serialized story is becoming more of a rarity and certainly adds to the nostalgic feeling that “Poker Face” often portrays.

A show like "Poker Face" requires two things: a captivating lead that audiences can follow week in and week out, and memorable guest stars to fill out the murder-of-the-week format. It’s one thing to be inspired by classic crime series like “Murder, She Wrote” and “Columbo,” it’s another thing to find a talent as captivating as Angela Lansbury or Peter Falk. Thankfully, Lyonne has a magnetic quality; she’s someone you’ll want to spend time with. It’s easy to see how “Poker Face”'s characters are drawn into her orbit. One of Lyonne’s other traits has always been the raspy voice that makes her instantly identifiable. The delivery of her lines, along with the inflection of her voice, does trigger memories of Peter Falk, and that’s not a bad thing.