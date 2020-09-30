Patricia Rozema’s Mouthpiece Streaming for Free This Week

Back in May 2019, Sheila O’Malley described Patricia Rozema’s “Mouthpiece” as “a deeply moving piece of work.” The wonderful people at Seventh Row are offering a unique opportunity for people to see the film this week. More on that below, but first more of O’Malley’s opinion of the film:
“"Mouthpiece" is the kind of movie-going experience I love. I felt a similar way about Celia Rowlson-Hall's "Ma" from 2016, which I also reviewed. "Mouthpiece" so clearly comes from a very authentic place. These two actresses/writers wanted to create a piece about their experiences, right now, in today's world. They have put their whole lives into "Mouthpiece," everything they know, everything they don't know, everything they're attempting to understand. I appreciate so much those who grapple with things, those who aren't certain 100% of the time. Needing characters—particularly female characters—to be strong all the time is just as limiting as any other kind of stereotype. Being vulnerable is not being weak. Not knowing what to do is not being weak. It's being human. In an increasingly corporatized world, where franchises suck up all the oxygen, where small personal films can barely get made anymore, "Mouthpiece" vibrates with the urgency behind its shared expression. Nostbakken and Sadava had something to say, and found a unique way to say it. The existence of a film like "Mouthpiece" is a small triumph for art.”
From the press release about this week’s event:
Exciting news: for a limited time only, Seventh Row have been granted exclusive screening rights to Patricia Rozema’s “Mouthpiece.” The film website and publishing house has partnered with First Generation films to bring you an exclusive screening of Rozema’s Canadian modern classic. You can sign up to attend the screening here.
The screening dates are as follows:
Public stream: October 1st - 4th
Exclusive stream for Seventh Row members: September 28th - October 28th
The film will be available to watch for free on Seventh Row during the public stream for everyone outside of Canada.
