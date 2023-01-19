Netflix's That '90s Show is a Lackluster Throwback

It’s a charming cast—and more diverse than the original, which is always welcome. But the whole approach loses its own innocence and whatever waning cuteness it can conjure by feeling too much like a stubborn repeat. Instead, we’re coddled with overzealous laughs from the audience at a bunch of C-grade jokes or stuck with dead silence whenever the show makes a chintzy bid for emotional poignancy. The brightest facet is the cast’s collective energy: at least they can sell stuff like “I almost nicked my nerps!” and the show’s bounty of Wisconsin-based riffs (Andrea Anders, as the tornado-ing, sweet neighbor Sherri who gets on Red's nerves, is particularly good with these).

And how are those juicy references to the ‘90s? They’re scattered throughout but not overbearing—sometimes gags will include cameos for a new desktop computer or Lip Smackers, or tickets for a movie like “Batman Forever” will be referenced as a plot point. The most distinctive ‘90s homages are its characters' TV fever dreams, with moments that recreate bits of “Beverly Hills 90210” and talk shows like “Ricki Lake,” the latter a sequence that gives Doi a chance to rule the roost. I was most struck by an end credit for James Iha, guitarist of the Smashing Pumpkins—he provides the music for the series, which might include the guitar/drum bursts that the series uses to cap off a scene.

As for the original cast, you can nearly clock how long the studio audience applauds and cheers for them when they pop back into Red and Kitty’s time capsule of a kitchen. Just as much, you can surmise their professional boundaries in giving this TV franchise from 1998-2006 any more than flashes of their previous selves. The late ’90s were good to these actors, and the original's success gives Smith and Jo Rupp more time to lead in this second go around. And maybe this formula will have the same star-making effect for some of its young cast here. But everyone's better intentions, and jokes, are likely elsewhere—maybe to something that doesn’t just toss a Capri Sun to what was going on 20 years ago and call it refreshing.

Eight episodes screened for review. "That '90s Show" is now playing on Netflix.

