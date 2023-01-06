Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Can't Conjure Horror-Drama Thrills

Daddario is good in the role that the series spends a lot of time table-setting for: especially with how much time the series dedicates to making her a person of the people, a type of innocence that we are to root for and to protect. She can be playful as a vagabond who lives on a boat and lives a free sexual life, but we're also meant to appreciate her integrity, which could be jeopardized by Lasher. It's the general sullen nature of the series that sucks the life out of a few of its figures—despite having such a unique life's work, Ciprien is too bland thanks to his grave seriousness. "Mayfair Witches" gets its most curious mileage from Beth Grant as Rowan's sly great aunt Carlotta; her shark smile and fervent religious repression create their own striking mystery, one that gets freakier once she invites Rowan into her home.

The plotting of "Mayfair Witches" is too drawn out for its own good, with episodes one and two showing how a story can provide a lot of information and connected lives without accumulating a good pace. But the series does come to life when it brings in something trickier than Rowan's journey of self-realization. Episode three, directed by Axelle Carolyn, takes off from a shocking death in the last shots of episode two; it helps build a murder mystery while raising more supernatural elements, leaning into the weirdness that helps this series stand out most. And the slickest one may be episode five, directed by Haifaa al-Mansour. Playing out almost like a standalone episode, it gives more momentum to the mysteries at hand by crafting a psychological maze for Rowan to break through.

It seems possible that fans of the books will at least appreciate how much space this show gives its saga—it's all about the characters' backstories, but in a way that's uniquely, frustratingly counterintuitive here. So much gets tangled up or forgotten about here—even the worry about Rowan having uncontrolled brain-bursting powers, the focus of the first two episodes, becomes an afterthought. But the talent in front of and behind the camera makes the problems even more glaring: it's telling how even talented directors like Carolyn and al-Mansour can't bring "Mayfair Witches" to life.

Five episodes screened for review. "Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches" premieres on AMC+ on January 8.