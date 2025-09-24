Hotel Costiera Serves Up a Cozy, Slightly Watered Down Heist Cocktail

Cozy mysteries are as addictive as cocktails because they require a specially crafted mix. The combination of sleuthing, everyday situations flipped into comedy, and the tease of ‘will they, won’t they’ romance is the allure that defines the genre. Add personal stakes, and you’ve got a variation as reliable as a cozy but with the buzz of a heist. Series like “Lupin” on Netflix and “Leverage” from TNT/Prime keep us coming back for refills, allowing us to root for the clever underdogs while questioning how they’ll get away with it. “Hotel Costiera” is hoping for a seat at that bar.

Here we meet Daniel De Luca (Jesse Williams of “Grey’s Anatomy”), a part-Italian, part-American, all-Marine fixer who returns to his roots on the coastline of Positano, Italy. His new gig may have more perks, but it isn’t any easier. Daniel solves problems for the world’s wealthiest (and wildest) guests at the Hotel Villa Costiera. Until the night his bosses (Maria Chiara Giannetta, Tommaso Ragno) learn their party girl sister/daughter (Amanda Campana) has vanished. Throughout the subsequent six-episode arc, Daniel and his team must solve more than one mystery with escalating stakes and idiosyncratic suspects.

With all six episodes debuting exclusively on Prime Video on September 24, the series is based on an idea from Luca Bernabei. Blending action, winking humor, and undertones of espionage against the breezy backdrop of the Amalfi Coast, “Hotel Costiera” was created by Francesco Arlanch and Elena Bucaccio, with co-writing by Matthew Parkhill, and Adam Bernstein (“Billions,” “Breaking Bad”) directs alongside Giacomo Martelli.

The supporting cast features international talent, including Alejandra Onieva—flirty and refreshing—and Jean-Hugues Anglade, who toast the hotel’s diverse clientele and the luxurious ambiance of the series. When crafting a cozy heist story, you need a skillful crew. Surrounding Daniel are the glamorous attorney with Bond-girl flair, Genny (Jordan Alexandra); the aristocratic and foppish Brit, Tancredi (Sam Haygarth); and the classic muscle and childhood bestie, Bigné (Antonio Gerardi).

With those mixers in place, “Hotel Costiera” goes down easy, but it doesn’t capitalize on the buzzy possibilities of the sub-genre. That’s not a bad thing, more like a well-worn lounger on the beach—a relaxing time pass, not necessarily exciting, but you enjoy the sun. The series leans on tumultuous cozy tropes, including the return of past loves and quirky chase scenes. At the same time, heist sensibilities and undercover investigations do most of the heavy lifting in the latter episodes.

Jesse Williams, known for his charisma on “Grey’s” as Dr. Jackson Avery and his recent run on “Only Murders in the Building,” isn’t utilized in a way that fully endears you to the characters or the central mystery. However, the potential is there for Daniel and his crew, whether in anticipation of their backstories or in the frequently amusing team dynamics. Still, when it comes to its characters, “Hotel Costiera” is a round of speed dating in place of a deeper connection. On the upside, the mysteries have twists hinging on personal reasons beyond the typical jealousy or greed, and center on family ties.

With the weather turning chilly, “Hotel Costiera” is a sunny reason to gather around the streaming app, pour out a fruity beverage, and relax to a show that comes very close to a beach read.

Currently streaming on Prime Video.