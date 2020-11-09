HBO's Industry is a Bitter Mix of Grey's Anatomy and Succession

“Industry” centers on a class of recent graduates competing for a handful of permanent positions at the same high-profile firm—the kind of opportunity likely to make their careers in the lucrative world of international finance—and the series doesn’t make it easy to like these people. But your fondness, or lack thereof, isn’t really the point. Imagine the early days of “Grey’s Anatomy,” in which a bunch of young, driven, cutthroat future surgeons compete against, tryst with, and love and hate each other; now make them people who consider “Succession” aspirational (and not a comedy). That’s the show. In the four episodes provided for review, they’re confronted, if not constantly assailed, with the grim realities of the path they’ve chosen, and issues of race, class, gender, sex and sexual orientation, morality, greed, and the unfeeling machinery of corporations surface within minutes and remain present throughout. As one of the young grads say to another, shortly before a protestor douses them in blood-red paint for their sins, “Surely you know we entered a career that connoted, you know, c-ntiness.”

But it would be reductive to say they’re all constantly loathsome. Two cases in point: Harper (relative newcomer Myha'la Herrold, excellent), a young Black American woman whose unconventional background, brilliant mind, and ruthless streak catch the professional eye of the high-flying Eric (Ken Leung of “Lost”), and Yasmin (Marisa Abela, also very good), whose good looks and soft-spoken nature see her too often manipulated or dismissed by her peers, a state of affairs that pushes her to grab for control in the more intimate moments of her life. Yet even the characters whose faces seems especially punchable (thinking especially of Harry Lawtey’s entitled party boy Robert here, but it’s not a short list) are thoughtfully shaded and sometimes surprising. The pilot (ably directed by Lena Dunham) details exactly how dangerous a world they’ve all entered, and while they chose it for themselves, “Industry” makes it damn near impossible to not fear for these young monsters at every turn.

That’s especially true in Harper’s case. It’s fair to say that “Industry” simply wouldn’t work without Herrold, who manages the neat trick of making Harper largely unreadable by many of her peers and an open book to the audience. Herrold and the show’s writers demonstrate a total lack of concern for making Harper sympathetic, and it’s precisely that which makes her so engaging. It’s easy to find yourself rooting for Harper to continue to make big moves, even when you know you should be rooting for her to get the hell out while she can, as if a person who proudly trumpets the 8,000-word essay she wrote on the moral case for capitalism is likely to end up working for a nice cozy non-profit somewhere. It’s a performance devoid of vanity and laced through with dry humor, and if the entertainment industry has any sense at all, this series will make her a star.