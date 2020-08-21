Freeform’s Love in the Time of Corona is Blandly Superficial

Set in California and spanning the first few months of the pandemic, through May, “Love in the Time of Corona”—which was, according to Freeform, “filmed using remote technologies and shot in the cast’s actual homes”—follows four groups of self-isolating people, adapting to various degrees to this new normal. (Freeform will air the first two episodes, “The Course of Love” and “#RelationshipGoals,” on August 22, and the third and fourth, “Seriously Now” and “Love and Protest,” on August 23.) Three of the groups are interconnected, and those familial and friendly relationships become clear as the episodes progress. The fourth group of characters, meanwhile, is younger than the rest, isn’t connected to the others, and feels most like Freeform catering specifically to its younger Millennial and Generation Z demographic.

“The Course of Love” introduces most of the series’ characters. Married couple James (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Sade (Nicolette Robinson) are self-isolating together with their toddler daughter. A movie producer (“Spike” is name dropped) who was barely home before, James is realizing that he doesn’t know his daughter as well as he thought. His mother, Nanda (L. Scott Caldwell), is living alone while her husband is recovering from pneumonia in a short-term care facility. With their 50th wedding anniversary coming up, Nanda worries that she won’t be able to prepare the home for their planned party. Against James’ wishes, she reaches out to his brother, from whom the family is estranged, to invite him back into her life to help. One of Nanda’s former elementary school students, Sophie (Ava Ballows), returns from Sarah Lawrence College to finish out the semester at home. What she doesn’t know is that her parents, life insurance salesman Paul (Gil Bellows) and freelance artist Sarah (Rya Kihlstedt), separated months ago and are only pretending to still live together to avoid breaking the news to Sophie.

Those three groupings follow some similar narrative beats about romance and parenthood. James & Sade and Paul & Sarah are struggling to find the balance in their partnerships as parents. Nanda worries about whether she treated her sons fairly, a conversation she can’t have with her husband as his health takes a downward turn. James and Sade consider having another child, a possibility that makes James anxious when news breaks of the racially motivated murder of Ahmaud Arbery. Those inward-looking questions don’t get much time to breathe, though—they’re swiftly resolved so that the series can maintain a positive outlook. In fact, “Love in the Time of Corona” doesn’t wholeheartedly engage with coronavirus outside of using it as a way to fill in conversational gaps (with what often feels like throwaway dialogue about the Centers for Disease Control, mask use, and TikTok dance challenges) while these people are cooped up together. That treatment ultimately feels like a sidestepping of the damage coronavirus has wreaked on countless families and relationships. Nothing about “Love in the Time of Corona” would change if you replaced the pandemic with any other widespread disaster event, and that reflects a lack of specificity in its writing that makes the show overall seem more rote than enlightening.