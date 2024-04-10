The End of the World is Going to be Weird on Prime Video’s Quirky, Clever Adaptation of Fallout

“The end of the world is a product.” This line in Prime Video’s “Fallout” may be spoken hundreds of years in the future, but it almost feels like a meta-commentary on today’s entertainment, where shows like “The Last of Us” and movies like “Furiosa” continue our non-stop fascination with what happens after the apocalypse. Like most post-apocalyptic fiction, “Fallout” isn’t about the end of the world as much as how humanity cracks under pressure, and this time it comes with some incisive commentary on capitalism and control. Who profits off fear? Who determines what freedom means? How could a show possibly be as straight-up weird as the “Fallout” games?

The good news is that the team behind Prime’s “Fallout” took that last question very seriously, but not in the overly quirky, eccentric manner that can sometimes sink self-aware projects like this. The truth is that the “Fallout” games are defiantly strange, the product of developers often thinking of the most unusual thing that might happen to the species of Earth after nuclear radiation. They are about a culture that essentially stopped growing in the ‘40s, complete with music and imagery from that era, but has to now survive in a violent future. Imagine Lynch’s golly-gee, picket fence America from something like “Blue Velvet” mixed with “Mad Max: Fury Road.” The greatest compliment I can pay Prime’s “Fallout” is that it both thoroughly understands these influences on the source and allows itself a new identity. It's a show that recalls “Westworld,” “Lost,” “Deadwood,” and old-fashioned family sitcoms … all at the same time. It turns out that the end of the world will be a pop culture mash-up.

Ella Purnell of “Yellowjackets” plays Lucy, a Vault-dweller, which means she has spent her whole life underground in a makeshift community that preaches peace and kindness (but, obviously, has a few secrets of its own). Her dad (Kyle MacLachlan) happens to be the head of the Vault, but Lucy’s world is shattered when pops is kidnapped by an infamous resistance leader (Sarita Choudhury). As Lucy goes to the surface to try and find Dad, her brother (an excellently subdued Moises Arias) learns a few things about the power structure and purpose of the vault they’ve called home.