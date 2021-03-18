Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Struggles to Get Off the Ground

The first big sequence this series has to offer is a big TV display of Falcon’s high-flying abilities, to swoop in and around rocks and explosions, chasing after bad guys who have hijacked a plane and later glide below to helicopters. It’s best taken as a fast-paced reminder of Falcon's advantages—the way his robotic wings can shield bullets, or that he has a few hand-to-hand combat moves for a swift beatdown. As a sequence meant to raise the stakes on what we’ll see from the show, it’s a let-down, namely that it starts with some exciting POV shots of real parachuting and gliding, thousands of feet in the sky, before a CGI version of Falcon completely (and understandably) takes over when it's flying time. Suddenly the urgency of real gravity is lost, and the sequence makes up for its complete fallback on CGI by going for short, swooping shots that muddle images of Falcon zipping around, except for when Falcon takes a rest to briefly hijack a helicopter. Only rarely does it feel like our high-flying hero is in the type of danger that could make us squirm on our couches; everything happens so frantically that there's little time to soak in a cool explosion, some mixed-in punches, and Falcon's acrobatics.

Winter Soldier doesn’t get a lot of time to kick butt in this episode, but he is introduced with one sequence meant to show him in ruthless mode, a memory from his dark Hydra days that still bobble around in his brain. The sequence is brief but it too shows that there’s plenty of room for the action to improve, the way that its camera turns his shooting of some innocent guys as a flat call-and-response, and uses a disorienting whip of a camera to show a thrown knife's journey before going back to Bucky’s cold-blooded gaze. As if that weren't clunky enough, it then takes four shots just for Bucky to strong-arm a doomed sap through a closed door. For a slam-bang sequence that’s meant to embody its character’s Terminator-like confidence and force, he's more of a weary Xerox machine. So far, the Disney+ series readily places itself alongside regular action filmmaking, and that isn’t an exciting attribute.

Again, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is only at the re-introduction stage, presenting these cinematic heroes in the new expansive play space of 45-minute episodes. But here’s hoping that the series takes more chances as it goes along, especially as it inevitably piles on explosions and leads to longer fight sequences. The series has so much inherent potential to be a breakthrough moment for action storytelling, so long as it leans more into the unique skills of its nimble characters, and not just what makes them flashy in short bursts.

One episode screened for review. "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" begins on Disney+ on March 19.