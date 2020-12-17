Apocalyptic The Stand is a Hell of a Mixed Bag

I’ll admit that the “Skyscraper” moment almost doesn’t work—the writers are in on the joke, but the character is not, and it rankles a bit—but all the same, it’s hard not to wish for more such moments in this take on “The Stand.” Any King adaptation lives and dies by its characters. The character development in this adaptation, the first episode of which arrives this week via CBS’ streaming service, is a hell of a mixed bag, and that’s true of the miniseries as a whole. It’s a sometimes dazzling, often frustrating, and undeniably assured effort that swings hard and occasionally connects. When it does, it’s riveting television; when it doesn’t, well, it’s not boring.

For the uninitiated, “The Stand” centers on a good old-fashioned battle between good and evil, writ large against the backdrop of a world devastated by a pandemic. King’s sprawling novel is home to a lengthy cast of characters, and one of the most compelling, both on the page and in this adaptation, is Harold Lauder. One of the biggest changes Boone and Cavell, the latter of whom serves as showrunner, make to the narrative is an early focus on Harold, here played with complexity and gusto by Owen Teague. When we meet him, he’s on the body-dumping crew in a peaceful settlement in Boulder, where a group of survivors have gathered to attempt to jumpstart humanity, among them: Stu Redman (James Marsden), who begins his pandemic journey trapped inside a government facility full of people who are dropping like flies; Franny Goldsmith (Odessa Young), a young woman on whom Harold is unhealthily fixated, and that’s only one of her problems, thanks; Larry Underwood (Jovan Adepo), a singer-songwriter whose ascent up the pop charts is interrupted when most of the music-lovers of the world drown in their own mucus; Nick Andros (Henry Zaga), a gentle guy whose deafness makes it difficult to communicate with his travel buddy Tom (Brad William Henke), a sweet guy with a developmental disability who can’t read; vape-loving professor Glen (Greg Kinnear); and Nadine (Amber Heard), whose inner turmoil far predates Captain Trips.

Most of those folks keep having the same dream—an old woman in a cornfield (Whoopi Goldberg), beckoning them to Boulder. But there are other dreams as well—a malevolent figure (Alexander Skarsgård) who’s set up shop in Vegas and promptly sets out to recruit folks like Lloyd (Nat Wolff, incredibly game), a mass murderer who’s behind bars when the disease strikes, and Julie (Katherine McNamara), a sociopath wandering the countryside in a prom dress. It is, as you may have guessed, a lot. And that’s just the main players. If there’s one undeniably excellent thing about this adaptation, it’s casting director Avy Kaufman’s commitment to stacking the deck; this is a series where folks like Hamish Linklater show up for a handful of scenes, then clock out, knowing full well that they nailed it. There’s the odd off-note—Heard in particular seems ill-suited to her role—but for the most part it’s a powerhouse ensemble, with Teague as a standout, playing the budding MRA rage machine with clarity and without vanity. When “The Stand” stumbles, and it does, it’s rarely because of the actors.