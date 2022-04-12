Anatomy of a Scandal Doesn't Hold Up Under the Scalpel

The setup is about as stirring as the song: James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend) is a member of Parliament, an Old Etonian and Oxford grad whose rise as a junior minister is a sure sign of an even brighter future. His wife Sophie (Sienna Miller) is part of his parade of perfection: slim glamorous blonde, also an Oxford grad (they met there), mother to their two beautiful children. This parade comes to a screeching halt when Chris Clarke (Joshua McGuire, doing his best Tom Hollander impression), the minister’s communications czar, tells James the newspapers have got wind of a rather juicy story: not only was Whitehouse having a five-month-long affair with a young woman named Olivia Lytton, they met while she worked in his office as his parliamentary researcher. In lurid detail the tabloids note the pair even had sex in a lift inside the House of Commons. What Whitehouse doesn’t know is that Lytton has also filed a police report, alleging that the sex inside the lift was not consensual. That he raped her.

One of the few above-average elements of the series is Miller’s performance, at least prior to the Whitehouses learning about the rape accusation. There is something very raw, very visceral in her reaction when James confesses his infidelity and begs forgiveness. You can practically see the cells of Sophie’s body shaking. She vomits after she Googles the photo of her husband’s mistress. (Friend’s work as James is humdrum, at best.) When she looks up from retching into the kitchen sink, her throat throbs, quivering under the weight of the bitter pill she’s having to swallow. The hurricane of emotion that’s mowed down Sophie’s marriage has all but literally toppled her, she can barely stand up straight. There may be a very good reason Miller brings such depth to a portrayal of betrayal: In 2005, Jude Law, Miller’s then-husband, confessed he’d slept with their children’s nanny. As the series progresses, however, Sophie exhibits reprehensible anti-feminist rationalizations, which ring hollow onscreen.

Naomi Scott’s turn as Olivia Lytton is also necessarily complex. Her spine is ramrod straight when she defends her professionalism, the educational credits that got her hired in an MP’s office, and her sexual autonomy. Olivia, like so many survivors of sexual violence, has difficulty remembering everything in exactly the same detail every time she tells her story. But this, along with her willingness to engage in an adulterous affair with her boss, is used against her in court—again making her like the survivors of sexual violence at the hands of powerful men, dismissed because they are “a woman scorned,” liars, or jealous whores. As a rape survivor myself, I felt something very deep inside my own body rise up when Scott struggles to contain her tears, her voice disintegrating into pained whispers, while describing the rape in court.