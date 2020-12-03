Mira Nair’s Charming A Suitable Boy Miniseries Will Transport You

“A Suitable Boy” begins in 1951 in the fictional north Indian city of Brahmpur, four years after India became independent from British occupation. The end of British rule resulted in the creation of both India and the Muslim-majority country of Pakistan, a division covered in previous films about the subcontinent like Richard Attenborough’s 1982 biopic “Gandhi.” The aftermath of that separation still stings when “A Suitable Boy” begins: Tensions between Muslims and Hindus run high, with the latter swinging toward nationalist tendencies; marriage between two individuals of the different faiths is practically unheard of; feuding political parties worry that one religious group or another will end up with a majority in the upcoming elections. It is a fraught time on a national scale, and increasingly so on a personal scale for 19-year-old Lata Mehra (Tanya Maniktala). The miniseries opens with her older sister Savita’s (Rasika Dugal) wedding to Pran Kapoor (Gagandev Riar), a professor at the university Lata attends, and Lata’s widowed mother Rupa (Mahira Kakkar) has her eyes on Lata next.

“A suitable boy” is what Rupa pledges to find for her daughter, with the expectation, of course, that the man will be Rupa’s choice primarily, and her eldest son Arun’s (Vivek Gomber) secondarily, and then maybe Savita and Rupa’s other son Varun (Vivaan Shah) will get a say, but Lata? Lata’s opinion on who she will marry doesn’t really matter, and neither does Lata’s proclamation that she wants to focus on her studies in English literature and enjoy the university experience. It would be unheard of for a young woman of Lata’s age to refuse to marry, and it would bring great shame upon the Mehra family, too.

So with Savita barely gone from the family home, Rupa begins her search. Her quest expands “A Suitable Boy,” and makes space for other families in the narrative. When Rupa asks her son, the British sympathizer Arun, to find potential matches for Lata, the series introduces his wife, the stunning, dismissive Meenakshi (Shahana Goswami), and her brother, the famous poet Amit (Mikhail Sen). Rupa’s in-laws through Savita, the Kapoor family, are also included: patriarch Mahesh (Ram Kapoor), who serves in government as the Home Minister, his wife (Geeta Agrawal Sharma), his hotheaded youngest son Maan (Ishaan Khattar), and his genius grandson Bhaskar (Yusuf Akhtar). Mahesh’s closest political ally is the Muslim Nawab Sahib (Aamir Bashir), who worries about increasing animosity toward his fellow believers, and whose son Firoz Ali Khan (Shubham Saraf) is Maan’s best friend.