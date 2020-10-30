Snyder alternates focus between Sam Fuentes, one of the lesser-written about Parkland survivors, and the well-publicized circle of Emma González, David Hogg, Jaclyn Corin, and Cameron Kasky. On the day of the shooting, Fuentes sat by two victims, one being her best friend, swimmer Nicholas Dworet. Wounded herself, months later, she’s still grappling with survivor’s guilt. A terrible question for anyone of any age to ask, but especially a teenager, she wonders aloud how she lived but Nick didn’t. Her grief and Gonzalez’s "We Call B.S." speech at the Rally to Support Firearm Safety Legislation, from which the documentary takes its title, spurs Fuentes to contribute to the youth movement for gun control.

In the run-up to their march on Washington, Snyder takes care to compare this movement to the last major political youth reckoning—the Anti-Vietnam War protests and the Civil Rights movement. The palpable anger felt by the children leaps from every frame. Consider Snyder taking a montage of Republican leaders offering “thoughts and prayers” and juxtaposing the footage with scenes of political mobilization—phone-banking, sign-making, tweeting, and speaking—by the teens. Or González grating against the media’s harmful coverage of them—a theme Snyder should have leaned into with greater force. Especially since Kasky, when explaining the media’s appetite for stories, pointedly surmises, “We were being passed around like an STD in Florida State University.”

The threads weave together to climax at March for Our Lives. Snyder composes a harrowing montage of young activists speaking onstage mixed with Andra Day singing “Rise Up.” The effect is poignant at first, and then heartbreaking with Fuentes comes to the podium. Consumed by sorrow, and haunted by a deathly fear, she vomits while speaking, yet continues with her galvanizing speech. In her interview, Fuentes explains how the vulnerability of appearing on an open-air stage, making her an easy target for any potential shooter, tapped into her PTSD and caused her to vomit. The scene is the closest Snyder comes to connecting the physical wounds with the emotional.