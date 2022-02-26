Boo Boo the Fool is here to tell you that I can’t blame Perry for taking all that Netflix money to walk back his statement. As the saying goes, don’t hate the player, hate the game. I can, however, blame the writer-director-producer-star for once again failing to engage with the more absurd ideas and meaner elements of humor he sprinkles throughout his screenplays. There’s always a frustrating level of imbalance in Perry’s films, where interesting throwaway jokes and concepts get short shrift while the tired, constantly repeated tropes are leaned on for what feels like an eternity. And he is addicted to pushing the 2-hour runtime mark when he should get everything accomplished in a lean 80 minutes.

There is one thing here that’s new. While Perry has dabbled in the world of R-rated cinema before, “A Madea Homecoming” is the first of the Madea movies to earn that rating. Or rather, it earns the TV-MA rating. Netflix missed a huge opportunity to throw up a warning that said it was rated TV-MA-DEA, but they do tell us that the rating is for language. “Finally!” I said, “Madea’s gonna say the F-word!” Sure enough, before the opening credits are over, she says “this motherf---er is actually on fire!” The MFer in question is recurring character Mr. Brown (David Mann), who mimics Eddie Murphy’s uncle Gus in “Delirious” by setting himself ablaze after squirting numerous bottles of lighter fluid (and some gasoline) on the barbecue grill.

Mr. Brown is setting up the barbecue to honor Madea’s great-grandson, Tim (Brandon Black), who is graduating at the top of his university class. He’s coming home with Davi (Isha Blaaker), his biracial roommate. We first meet them in their car. Davi ominously alludes to a big secret Tim needs to tell his family. As soon as resident troublemaker Uncle Joe (Tyler Perry) sees them sitting on the couch next to each other, he makes a snide comment about what that secret might be. “Your Uncle Peaches had a roommate for forty years,” he says. Meanwhile, our resident horny old lady, Aunt Bam (Cassi Davis), flirts with the astonishingly beautiful Davi, offering him things that can only be said in a TV-MA rated movie. “It won’t do you no good,” says Joe.