Longtime fans will probably revel in the childhood nostalgia of seeing these beloved characters come to life once again. Besides the Autobots—led as always by Optimus Prime and voiced by Peter Cullen with his signature gravitas—“Rise of the Beasts” also features Maximals from the “Transformers: Beast Wars” TV series and various intergalactic villains doing the bidding of the planet-gobbling Unicron (Colman Domingo). They’re all in pursuit of the same ancient, McGuffiny doohickey which is super powerful and can cause massive damage.

But what makes “Rise of the Beasts” palatable for everyone else is the fact that it demonstrates surprising care with the human beings trapped in the midst of this epic battle between good and evil. That’s a rarity in this series, known more for the bland types and groan-inducing banter of the Bay movies. The screenplay, credited to five people, gives the likable Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback the opportunity to create characters we might even care about.

And yes, it does sound inherently contradictory to say: “I would like more humanity in my movie about otherworldly beings pretending to be cars and trucks.” But that’s what makes “Rise of the Beasts,” and Travis Knight’s ‘80s-set “Bumblebee” stand out.

This isn’t exactly a sequel to “Bumblebee,” but it does begin soon afterward in 1994 and before the events of the first “Transformers.” So it’s sort of a prequel and sort of a reboot. Whatever it is, it takes place in a grungy, pre-Giuliani New York City where Ramos’ Noah Diaz is a former military electronics expert looking for work to support his family. This includes his adorable younger brother, Kris (Dean Scott Vazquez), who’s suffering from a chronic illness. At the same time, at a museum on Ellis Island, Fishback’s Elena is fighting to prove herself as an artifacts expert who’s knowledgeable beyond her years. These are both young people of color being repeatedly underestimated and marginalized by the predominately white people in charge, which provides more context and social criticism than we usually see in these movies.