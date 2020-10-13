As of this writing, over 200,000 Americans have died from this disease, with a thousand new cases happening every day. The country is getting hit the way my NYC-area brethren and I were pummeled earlier this year. We know a lot more about the virus than we did back in March when my area shut down in quarantine, yet the situation has gotten no better. In fact, it appears to be worse, with warnings that this latest surge is just the tip of the iceberg for America and much of Europe. In the timeframe covered by “Totally Under Control,” seven million Americans have already sickened by the virus, a hundred thousand small businesses have closed down and hundreds of thousands of people are out of work, with many worried about eviction and the lack of healthcare. Meanwhile, Congress is currently more concerned with a Supreme Court nominee than the survival of the American people.

That Congress isn’t dragged for its lack of action is one of the more frustrating aspects of this film. In fact, we don’t see a single Senator or Representative outside of a rare moment where they’re hearing testimony from the people who guide us through the documentary. But I think Gibney’s intention is to simply provide an organized timeline for the events leading up to the present day, starting with the first documented case in Seattle back in January. As we traverse the timeline, we’re also given details about how South Korea handled its cases and the resulting differences between them and us. LA Times’ Seoul correspondent Victoria Kim and Hong Kong native Caroline Chen are on hand to offer commentary.

For the most part, we’re not told anything we didn’t already know about what’s happening in America, though we are privy to a fleshing out of the details. The film’s most basic explanation is that this pandemic has become a political football, a battle between science and those who choose loyalty over facts. It becomes a pitch-black running joke whenever a scientist’s explanation is immediately preceded, or followed, by you-know-who parroting wishful thinking ideas about how this disease is going to go away by itself. “We’ve got it totally under control,” he says at least six times in Presidential appearances.