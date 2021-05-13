This is all potentially interesting stuff, and it's right in Jolie's wheelhouse. She's tough but wild, strong but vulnerable. She is drawn to playing broken people who find their resilience. "Those Who Wish Me Dead," directed by Taylor Sheridan, whose screenplays for "Sicario" and "Hell or High Water" show his gift for mixing taut thrillers with complex character studies, gives us the bare bones of Hannah's "issues." But the film leaps around so much, working to incorporate multiple narratives, including a massive forest fire, and tossing it all together inhibits the kind of emotions a film like "Those Who Wish Me Dead" requires. The movie feels like a throwback to the disaster films of the 1970s, like "The Poseidon Adventure" or "Towering Inferno," where character development is cursory at best, since the main game is the disaster unfolding around the characters.

The inciting event of "Those Who Wish Me Dead" takes place far away from the forest in question. A "forensic accountant" named Owen (Jake Weber) flees Florida with his young son Connor (Finn Little), when he realizes that "bad guys" want to kill him for uncovering shady political finances in his work for the District Attorney. A more cold-blooded duo than this pair of clean-cut murderers can barely be imagined. Played by Aidan Gillen and Nicholas Hoult, they are as relentless and inhuman a force as the forest fire they start deliberately for reasons which are unclear to the extreme. They figure out (somehow) that Owen is probably headed to the wilds of Montana to hide out with his brother-in-law, and they follow in hot pursuit. During the breakneck journey, young Connor ends up in the middle of the Montana woods, scared and alone, desperate to find help. He does, when he comes across Hannah, isolated in the fire tower in the middle of nowhere.

The relationship that develops between Hannah and the child has a lot of potential. She thinks she might have a chance at redemption: Connor is around the age of the boys who died in the fire. But the film is very busy leaping around to other events and other characters, like Owen's brother-in-law Ethan (Jon Bernthal) and Ethan's pregnant wife Allison (Medina Senghore), wondering why Owen and Connor haven't shown up. Ethan and Allison are a fascinating pair, and their dynamic is so intriguing it rivals what's going on with Hannah and Connor out in the forest. They could carry their own movie, these two. Allison "runs a survival school," but that information comes in a throwaway line—so quick you might miss it. It's important information, which will come in handy later. More should have been made of this.