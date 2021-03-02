On screen, O’Brien, now 74, comes across as thoughtful, intelligent, principled, occasionally crotchety and lacking a certain degree self-awareness. Did he allow Matthews to film him hoping to see something about himself on film that eluded him in life?

Vietnam only occasionally intrudes here. The most significant instance—and for me, the film’s most interesting scene—comes when O’Brien talks with a group of Vietnam veterans. It’s an informal gathering rather than a speech. Asked by one vet what he thought when President Carter allowed Americans who’d moved to Canada to avoid the draft to return home, O’Brien knows he’s being asked for a denunciation and he doesn’t take the bait. He says he was almost one of the draft dodgers himself (the subject of an extraordinary chapter in The Things They Carried) and this leads into a discussion that makes it clear how much he differs from many of these Vietnam vets.

They’re still smarting that they received reproachful stares rather than parades and celebrations when they returned home. This is ancient history now, the resentments over not being appreciated when they thought they were serving their country, and O’Brien is clearly sick of their “Vietnam victimization.” But he was different from them to begin with. He thought the war was wrong before he went and became even more convinced of that while there. Much of his writing comes from the lack of “rectitude” he sees in the whole enterprise, a revulsion conveying his conviction that “America betrayed itself” even as it begs a crucial question: Would O’Brien have been better off joining the antiwar movement, going to jail or Canada rather than participating in a colossal crime?

Another question: Was it total coincidence that O’Brien’s deviation from writing into fatherhood roughly coincided with America’s invasion of Iraq, another, very different instance where deadly force and misguided leadership vanquished morality? It almost seems that the public’s acquiescence in—and even jingoistic enthusiasm for—the latter tragic misadventure reflected an America crucially changed since the great public furor over Vietnam, leaving O’Brien deprived of an older moral framework. Now he makes speeches decrying the horrors of war, and afterwards young men come tell him he’s inspired them to join the military.

Just as morality looms over the film, so does mortality. O’Brien’s experience in Vietnam was conditioned by the up-close deaths of friends and enemies and the constant threat of his own. Now he’s under threat again, and only partly due to age. His sons know he’s much older than their friends’ parents and worry out loud that he may die before they grow up. But age is something he can’t do anything about; that’s not true of smoking two packs a day.