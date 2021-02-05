“The Wanting Mare” takes place in an unspecified future date in the world of Anmaere, where the two cities of Whithren and Levithen are tied together. Whithren, in the north, is perpetually boiling and wrapped nearly constantly in a hazy smog, its city full of dilapidated old buildings and its northern shoreline rugged and rocky. Wild horses who live along the coast are a valuable export, and once each year are exported to Levithen in the south. Levithen is in perpetual snow and ice, but for the always-sweaty citizens of Whithren, it seems like a paradise. Tickets to travel from Whithren to Levithen on the transport ship that carries the horses are exceedingly scarce, but in extreme demand—and murdering for them is an everyday occurrence.

In this strange place, a baby is born: a daughter whose mother whispers to her about a dream she’ll have every night of “the world before.” “The dream is what’s left,” her mother says before dying in a pool of blood, and then “The Wanting Mare” jumps forward. Moira (Ashleigh Nutt) is now a young woman, living alone in a wooden house high up in a grassy field overlooking the ocean, and every night she travels into Whithren proper for a mysterious reason. On one of those nights, she crosses paths with a wounded thief, Lawrence (Bateman himself), whom she takes back to her home and helps nurse back to health. The bond that grows between them then sprawls outward, drawing in various characters as the narrative moves through different places and times.

Hadeon (Edmond Cofie), the respected leader of a local gang well-known for their proficiency in stealing tickets to Levithen. Eirah (Yasamin Keshtkar), a young woman trying to hide the horse she’s captured and is hoping to leverage as a way out of Whithren. A baby found abandoned at the water’s edge, a man living in a maze of shipping containers he’s fashioned into a kind of compound, a woman dancing in a glow of blue light. “The Wanting Mare” often employs a narrow range of focus to give these individuals starkness and singularity, while their backgrounds (a neon pink sun, the glowing lights of Levithen in the distance, the cliffs that encircle Whithren) are just blurry enough to engage our imaginations. Individually, these often dialogue-less scenes get by on the strength of their composition, and they should. Bateman and his team spent five years filming nearly everything that occurs in “The Wanting Mare” in a New Jersey warehouse and then crafting extremely detailed digital backgrounds and visual effects, more than 500 of them, to create Anmaere. The technical mastery required to pull this off isn’t in question.