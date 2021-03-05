As you might imagine, the world of “The Truffle Hunters” isn’t exactly inclusive, which means its inherent absurdity is easy to over-stress. Thankfully, there are hints of the Piedmont gang’s personalities sprinkled throughout co-writer/director Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw’s non-fic character study.

The makers of “The Truffle Hunters” announce their above-it-all perspective in their opening scene: a Bruegel-esque landscape shot of a steep hill, covered in yellowing leaves, skeletal branches, and drooping moss. A human figure, with dog, emerges from the bottom left of the frame as the camera slowly zooms in. It’s quiet, except for some ambient noises and the man’s careful footsteps.

As the movie progresses, this character’s search for truffles seems less contemplative, and more like an active pursuit. There’s even an endearingly loopy scene where one of the hunters’ dogs is let loose after its fitted with a Go-Pro-like handheld digital camera. Seeing events from this happy hunter’s point-of-view isn’t exactly revealing, even if their infectious excitement does make it easier to see why these Piedmont guys do what they do. Truffle-hunting, being a highly specialized field of work, isn’t just a meditative process: it can also be thrilling, earthy, and more than a little enchanting. At least, that’s how it seems, when considered in the abstract. Landscape photography is nice, but it only tells you so much.

The same is true of dialogue and interior scenes whose mannered camerawork suggests that, on some level, Dweck and Kershaw want to remind viewers that they know how proud their subjects often seem. Dweck and Kershaw never identify their subjects by name on-screen (though they’re sometimes called by name in conversation), which gives one the impression that the Piedmonters are meant to be seen as individual facets of a shared personality or environment. One man (Carlo) takes his time in adjusting his tie, sitting in front of a mirror that’s presented at an angle that ostentatiously emphasizes the religious icons and faded landscape photos behind him.