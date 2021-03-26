Spencer (Max Topplin) works for a rideshare whose app’s interface looks like a dating service. He can swipe on pictures of people to decide whether to pick them up. We see him decline a tech bro and an older man before choosing an attractive woman. He picks Cami (Jordan Hayes) up from the airport before he knows where she wishes to be driven. After she puts in the address, Spencer mentions it’s a long drive deep into the boondocks. It’s 2 AM and this strange man is driving an unarmed woman to her father’s cabin deep in the woods. One immediately thinks “nothing good can come of this,” and, to our surprise, this thought has crossed Cami’s mind as well. She has more self-preservation skills than most horror movie characters, though she’s still dumb enough to get into a stranger’s car for a late-night trip to the middle of nowhere.

I’m surprised the emergence of the rideshare business hasn’t resulted in more scary features about people who order an Uber and get chopped to bits before they can rate their driver. For a hot minute, “The Toll” appears to lean in that direction, because Spencer is a damn weirdo. He asks inappropriate questions, comments on how pretty his passenger’s profile picture is, and casually mentions that he hunts “the primitive way,” with a bow and arrow instead of a gun. When Cami asks what he hunts, Spencer lists several animals, including human beings. As Cami contemplates whether she’d survive if she suddenly opened the door and jumped out of this moving car, Spencer awkwardly tells her “it was a joke!”

“I’m always afraid I’m going to be raped and murdered when I get a car,” Cami says. “I am always afraid my passenger’s gonna kill me,” Spencer tells her. In a movie this lazily written, you can’t help but consider that one of these scenarios will be employed before fade out. When Spencer’s car stalls on a dark road in the woods, a road that was not on the way to Daddy’s house, Cami is sure that her driver’s a madman. Finding several pictures of herself and her family in his car does little to alleviate her fears.