Despite the story not having much to say about Douglas besides his tragedy, Jarvis makes you feel for his tumultuous existence. He’s going for the meaningful weariness of a young Sylvester Stallone and he gets it—it’s one of the kinds of portrayals of masculinity in which the bulky actor looks ready to burst into tears any second. Especially when he has interactions with people that show just how lonely he is, Jarvis constantly bites his lip as if that’s the last thing keeping him together, and his voice gets rockier as the preceding events pummels Douglas until he can take no more. When Douglas does finally get to that release in a climactic moment, it’s a testament to the full approach that Jarvis takes; even if the script seems enamored with him as more of a concept than anything else, at least the catharsis is big and nuanced, and gripping within long takes. It’s a striking performance, if only to see an actor so in tune with their physical and emotional halves portraying someone who is the exact and tragic opposite.

But while Jarvis puts a memorable mug to the script's meditations, you have to squint too much to see director Rowland’s signature on this broad idea of machismo, who is working from a script by Joseph Murtagh. They collectively boil down much of the raw stuff, and eventually lead this story to cliche moments of guns being pointed at faces, or hollow scenes of realization for Douglas that drop out the synth-driven score to complete silence and put characters in dramatic slow motion, all to make a dull point. When the extra-gothic Uncle Paudi (Ned Dennehy) speaks in a sinister metaphor about a sick dog that needs to be put down, it’s too obvious that the writerly portion of the story is taking control; the same with Douglas' voiceover, which can be more convenient in spite of its gruesome wisdom. As much as the film yearns for prestigious humorlessness and austerity in this sullen patch of Ireland—captured with wide shots that indicate rows of white houses isolated in large gulfs of nothingness—the story's few threads end in familiar places, as if it has to be that way. It doesn’t, and better movies of this gritty ilk have proved that.

The original title for this movie outside of America is “Calm With Horses,” a reference to the adapted short story by Colin Barrett. It almost feels damning to talk too much about how this movie uses horses as a metaphor for the tenderness within Douglas, as happens in a couple scenes where Douglas watches the horses that Jack and his friends are riding, before being coached on how to get on one himself. It's supposed to be a calming moment but it's one of the story’s bigger flaws, placing it well in the shadow of previous horse/man character studies like “The Rider” and “The Mustang.” Thankfully, there's more to this project than horses, and a bit more to it than violence (“The Shadow of Violence” is a goofy American replacement, and yet a better name in comparison). But the film's poetry is like the close-up of the clenched fist that Rowland uses to introduce us to his character study—there’s a thoughtfulness behind the tight fingers, maybe even a broken soul, but its expression is that of a blunt object.

Now playing in theaters.