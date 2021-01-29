The story begins with a married couple, Babak Naderi (Shahab Hosseini of “A Separation” and “The Salesman”) and his wife Neda (Niousha Jafarian of “Here and Now”) and their infant daughter hanging out at another couple's Los Angeles home. While it's a pleasant evening for the most part, it's clear that there's unaddressed tension in the marriage, particularly having to do with Neda's discomfort at Babak's excessive drinking.

On the way home, they fight in the car—mainly over the question of whether Babak should even be behind the wheel—and get lost near downtown. Their navigation system is messed up for no apparent reason, and there are a few other vaguely dreamlike tells that indicate something is amiss. Running low on gas, they decide to stay in at the Hotel Normandie—one of many plot elements in "The Night," that doesn't necessarily stand up to strict logical scrutiny, since the couple lives only 30 minutes away and taxis and rideshares exist, but it's best to just roll with movie and not go CinemaSins on it—and it's here that the movie kicks into "The Shining" mode, with Babak, Neda and their baby checking in and hearing and seeing increasingly scary things.

Ahari and cowriter Milad Jarmooz balance the Kubrickian aspects that you'd expect from this setup and a behavior-based, at times almost theatrical component that invests all of the story's tension in the lead performances. Rooms, hallways, alleys, and streetscapes that would seem unremarkable in real life are shot (by Maz Makhani) and scored (by Nima Fakhrara, channeling quasi-experimental composers like Ludwig Göransson and Brian Reitzell) to suggest that something eerie or deadly could emerge at any time, from any part of the frame.

The filmmaking pays especially close attention to negative space, and what's in focus and what's out. A long sequence plays out in a tight closeup of Babak lying in bed facing away from Neda while talking to her. She's out of focus in the background behind him. Eventually things take a turn for the weird, and the fact that you sense that something's not right long before Babak does gives the scene an edge of black comedy that can only come from every component of filmmaking and performance operating on the same wavelength. I've been a horror buff all my life, but (like "The Invisible Man" last year) this movie still managed to show me a few things that I've never seen before—nothing revolutionary in terms of style of subject matter, but subtle variations on known quantities: the cinematic equivalent of a new turn of phrase, or a word that usually means one thing somehow meaning the opposite, thanks to the context in which it's used. You'll know what I mean when you watch the movie.