One of LeMay’s last remaining children is as much of a ruthless criminal as he is: Machine Gun Kelly’s Cal, a bank robber whose temper can quickly turn from cheery to violent. The lanky actor/rapper, whose given name is Colson Baker, has an undeniable screen presence and swagger. But in a truly eye-rolling move, his character actually fires a machine gun not once but twice. While LeMay is looking for Cal, Cal’s mother, Anna, pleads with him to be merciful from the brothel where she’s long worked and lived. Heather Graham is stuck playing the clichéd prostitute with a heart of gold, but her performance and delivery feel too contemporary and out of place within this 19th-century setting.

Also searching for LeMay are various bounty hunters as well as a reserved sheriff (Thomas Jane) with a mysterious past who happens to have his own history with Anna. And then there’s the rare daughter who finds herself among LeMay’s targets: the quiet Megan (Emily Marie Palmer), who lives out in the woods with her reformed, churchgoing mother and kindly stepfather. Palmer has a directness about her that’s appealing, as well as a natural sweetness that’s much needed within the film’s harsh landscape.

Johnson’s screenplay is broken into chapters, but within each, the story meanders between all these characters as their fates draw them toward each other. For a tale that’s the classically heavy stuff of Greek tragedy, “The Last Son” offers woefully little suspense or momentum. Everyone involved is taking their time, which at least allows us to appreciate some particularly scenic vistas or the dramatic contrast of a campfire in the midst of a snowy forest. (David Gallego is the cinematographer.) But the lethargic pace does little to make us care about who lives or dies, or whether the prophecy ultimately will come to fruition. Quick, loud bursts of gunfire punctuate the stillness, as do the dark chords and light plinks from Phil Mossman’s piano-heavy score, but these are more annoyances than the source of genuine thrills.

Eventually, James Landry Hébert arrives and livens things up as Grayton, a member of the Willets gang, who joins Cal’s quest to kill his father before his father kills him. Hebert has a playful, puckish way about him, and his character’s pleasingly chatty nature is a welcome respite amid the brooding loners. He’s so charismatic, you’ll wish he’d been along for the ride all along—but by then, it’s too late.

