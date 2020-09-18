Dho and McCord’s movie eventually loses steam as it nears its climactic finale, by which time there are too many supporting characters who seemingly only exist to air out some of the filmmakers’ grievances and vinegary generalizations about life in a touring rock band. Thankfully, there’s enough affection and charm in the movie’s first half to keep “Teenage Badass” running on fumes most of the way home.

When we first meet Brad, he’s getting high outside some rich guy’s house. Brad’s cleaning the joint so that he can help his single mom Rae (Julie Ann Emery) pick up after the above-mentioned rich guy, whose toilet is soaked in his urine. Before Brad can finish up, he gets a phone call on his flip phone (it’s 2006, for some reason): can he drop by and try out for talented but spacey songwriter Kirk Stylo (Evan Ultra)? Sure can, even if it means running there on foot (Rae’s car won’t start).

Matt’s personal aspirations take a back-seat once he’s uneasily initiated into Kirk’s group, later named Stylo and the Murder-Dogs. But before that can happen: Brad has to physically shove another prospective drummer out of the way just to make the cut since, being stoners, Kirk, his bandmates, and their girlfriends have decided to have a “first come, first play” drum-off.

Once Brad gets into the band, Kirk’s flakiness becomes a major problem for Brad, as well as his fellow bandmates Al (Dillon Lane) and Mark (Tucker Audie). Stylo may be living all over his group, taking bad advice from wannabe industry insiders, and sabotaging their performance with too many drugs. But Dho and McCord seem to like all of their characters too much to make them completely unpleasant, so even Kirk—who is usually high on drugs and rarely in an attractive way—is more of a lovable trainwreck than an outright terrible person.

So while Kirk flames out at more than one important gig, he’s generally defined by an establishing scene where he and Robbie (McCord), his band’s last drummer, get into a hilariously pissy disagreement about who among them gets to count off before they start playing. Robbie loses that argument, because, as one bandmate says, Stylo “writes all the songs, man.” Like him or not—how exactly do you feel about a guy who looks like Andrew W.K.’s strung-out nephew, and also quotes “The Mighty Ducks”?—Stylo sets the movie’s pace. Besides, Kirk’s self-defense is not only hysterical (“you don’t have a microphone”), but sounds even funnier on a tinny garage band mic.