We first meet Joseph at his day job in airport security; scenes during a shift at Stansted are chillingly precise in capturing the nightmarish, drone-like experience of modern air travel. Herding passengers, cattle-like, through a procession of cold, industrial structures, Joseph at one point terrorizes an elderly man (Bogdan Kominowski) who doesn’t speak English and can’t interpret the partial strip-search he’s subjected to as anything other than a violation.

Being on either end of such a dehumanizing interaction would be enough to make someone snap, and Joseph does this high-anxiety work daily. It’s no surprise when he loses it one day and walks off the job. Joseph’s fuse was surely lit long before the wretched birthday gathering put on by his parents, framed as a last straw of sorts.

The naked hostility of his seething father (Ian Gelder) and meek badgering of his distraught mother (a shattering Ellie Haddington) make it clear that Joseph is more a cause for consternation than joy. You could cut the air of misery around their dinner table with a knife; it becomes downright unbreathable once Joseph mentions he took a carrot cake into work and his mother brings out an identical one, tearfully imploring her son to blow out its candles. Psychological pressure mounting, Joseph bites through a glass, slashing his mouth on the shards; from there, all bets are off.

Acting on impulse, Joseph is soon roaming the city streets, testing the limits of acceptable behavior. Initially, his transgressions are small: he runs out on his parents, jumps the turnstile at a train station, and swings by to see a pretty colleague (Jasmine Jobson) who’d called in sick. But as Joseph tears up every social contract he encounters, “Surge” gets grim. Determined to fix said colleague’s TV, he goes to the store to buy an HDMI cable, only for a machine to eat his card, at which point he decides to procure the necessary cash by bluffing his way through a bank robbery up the street.