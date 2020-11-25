Christopher Bell and Gabriel Range’s story had potential. After all, “Stardust” is set in 1971, a crucial moment in Bowie’s career. The trip to the U.S. helped inspire the creation of his Ziggy Stardust persona, one of the earliest reinventions for young David Jones that launched his career into the stratosphere. Bowie could have been a one-hit wonder, a curio who gave us “Space Oddity” and faded back into obscurity. Yet what makes it to the screen is just that—the concept. The narrative loses steam as it rolls on, its signs of life fading with every rock star biopic cliche that shows up, from the “people just don’t understand” musings to the distressed marriage.

Perhaps the worst of these is the way the movie weaves in Bowie’s half-brother Terry Burns (Derek Moran) as the specter of mental illness, something to torture the film’s sensitive genius and remind him that he could lose his mind just the same. The movie posits that Terry’s therapeutic treatment inspired Bowie to perform as other personas, but by that point in his life, the musician had already studied theater and mime, which the film even makes into a running gag. The audience is supposed to believe that a false cathartic moment with his brother led to the idea of playing different characters on stage? Not likely, but then again, this fictionalized account of Bowie goes west offers little basis in reality.

What is true is that Bowie really did crash land at the Oberman’s family home in Silver Springs, Maryland, in 1971. “David Bowie, this is my mother,” Oberman says as he picks the artist up at the airport, leading him not to the nice black car but the green family vehicle parked in front of it. It’s one of a handful of funny moments Maron and Flynn manage in their buddy road trip movie that plays a bit like “Driving Mr. Bowie.” There’s a power differential between the two men, artist and publicist, someone whose career is on the rise and the other who is losing his standing, those who have potential and the people around them who try to get others to see what they see. But the movie never really digs into that.