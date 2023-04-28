Adapting “Ponniyin Selvan” has been a dream project for a few Indian filmmakers, including writer/director Mani Ratnam, who’s best known to American cinephiles for helming the epochal 1998 Bollywood romantic drama “Dil Se.” Ratnam has also admitted that his two-part version of “Ponniyin Selvan” could not have been made without the inspiration and success of “Baahubali.” It’s easy to see why based on “Ponniyin Selvan: Part II,” a sequel that, like Rajamouli’s “Baahubali: The Conclusion,” often feels like an involved-but-satisfying de-escalation of the first movie’s dramatic tension. You can’t enjoy “Ponniyin Selvan: Part II” without having already seen “Ponniyin Selvan: Part I,” not unless you’ve read Krishnamurthy’s books.

Some good news, which is also bad news: many viewers have probably already read Krishnamurthy’s popular epic, which was originally serialized in “Kalki” magazine throughout the early 1950s. Anyone who hasn’t read the book, but still wants to see “Ponniyin Selvan: Part II” on a big screen should know that “Part I” was more about the itinerant Vanar prince Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan (Karthi) than the beloved title character (Jayan Ravi)—a nickname for the 10th century Chola dynasty Prince Arunmozhi—or his hothead older brother Aditha (Vikram).

Arunmozhi and Aditha necessarily take more central roles in “Ponniyin Selvan: Part II,” and so do the other main subjects of “Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1,” like the princes’ troubled and presumed wicked stepmother Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) and their treacherous rival Madhuranthakan (Rahman). Everybody suspects Nandini of scheming to betray her husband—and also murder Aditha, who also suspects and has romantic tension with Nandini.

There’s more Nandini in “Ponniyin Selvan: Part II,” and a lot more supporting characters who either support or defy her, like the Chola chieftains who not-so-secretly back Madhuranthakan, or the Chola princes’ many advisers, like their sister Kundavai (Trisha Krishnan) and, oh yeah, Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan. Vallavaraiyan, an itinerant fabulist, zips around “Ponniyin Selvan: Part I” without a formal invitation; he negotiates facetime with various high-powered characters using token favors—a sword, a signet ring, and hand-written messages—and effectively unites the many threads of Krishnamurthy’s sprawling narrative.