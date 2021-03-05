There's a convoluted backstory involving Pixie's family that weaves through the film and pays off, sort of, at the end. But it's difficult to care because neither the director nor the screenwriter seem terribly invested in the characters as actual people with a life force (something that's true of Tarantino and Richie's characters even when they're being glib and coasting on their usual shtick). They're mainly just there to say supposedly clever lines and do supposedly outrageous things.

Pixie, in particular, is a mystifying failure as a character, failing to radiate the dangerous levels of va-voom that would justify the way other characters describe her. She comes off as more of a beautiful and super-competent grind with a veneer of bohemianism, as if the title character of "Juno" had been re-imagined as a femme fatale. There's a moment late in the movie where the Thompsons briefly pretend like they're going to get all "Y tu mamá también" on us—but you never believe that they're really going to go there, because the movie has been entirely devoid of sexual energy until that point. Frank brags about his insatiable sexual appetite in every other scene, and we're given no reason to think he's lying, but the Young Adult Novel energy of the three leads makes him seem more like an eight grader telling you about his Canadian girlfriend.

None of this is Cooke's fault—all you need do is look at her outstanding performance in the current "Sound of Metal" to see her range; she plays two strikingly different variants of the same character—nor is it the faults of any of the other cast-members, who all seem to be doing their best to pump the movie full of good vibrations. Alec Baldwin, affecting a "Kiss the Blarney stone, me boyo!" accent as a gun-toting gangster priest, seems to understand better than most that he's ultimately here to earn his day rate by goofing around in a regionally funded indie picture that's a tribute to tributes to tributes.