The story concerns four generations, revolving around Sunja. She is the story’s tearful, sometimes hopeful eyes, and its resilient soul. When she is a child in the 1910s, portrayed by Yu-na Jeon, she is precocious and independent; she notices the fears of the adults, and does not stop from trying to calm them. But she starts to witness how the Japanese occupation of Korea affects people around her. It makes people like her father tremble in front of Japanese police. And that otherization of Koreans has also put women like her mother Yangjin (Inji Jeong), and the girl orphans at her mother's boarding house, into even lower life status.

As a teenager, portrayed in an incredible breakout performance from Minha Kim, Sunja endures so much. Her father wanted her to know “there is such thing as kindness in the world” before he died, but she sees so little of that. With her younger, braver inner fire snuffed out, it becomes heartbreaking to see this performance poignantly built out of nervous energy, of her struggling to make eye contact, even when sitting across from the rare someone who wants to help her, like Isak (Steve Sang-Hyun Noh). Sunja comes into this relationship after a wealth of heartbreak and devastation, including a relationship with a fish market player named Koh Hansu (Lee Min-Ho), which left her with even less faith in the world, and the shame of being pregnant out of wedlock. Isak offers her a way out, and it involves leaving Korea for good.

In 1989, Sunja is a kimchi-cooking grandmother in Osaka, played by Youn Yuh-Jung who recently won an Oscar for her work in “Minari,” and gives another standout and soulful performance here. At this point, Sunja has lived a great deal of life, but now holds much of it in silence. She cares for her sister-in-law Kyunghee, and admonishes her grandson Solomon for bad cooking attitudes when he returns home. Throughout, Older Sunja flashes back to her previous life, with the time-hopping editing sometimes fading her youngest face into her older one, showing how these memories of longing have been preserved. Sunja, one of the hundreds of thousands of Koreans who moved to Japan and became stateless, dreams of going back home.