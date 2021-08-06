Boyega exploded into mainstream consciousness in the cult classic "Attack the Block" and became an international star playing Finn in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy. The latter was ultimately a disappointment through no fault of Boyega's; the close-but-no-cigar screenwriting never followed through on the promise of the character's origin story, but the actor was always fully committed, playing Finn as a good-hearted hero who only pretended to be a selfish, cowardly heel. In those films and others (including the misbegotten "Pacific Rim: Uprising") he had an anxious real-guy energy reminiscent of James Garner, Jack Lemmon, and the young Al Pacino.



Boyega operates in that mode all through "Naked Singularity," and it seems to center both the director and his costars, including Bill Skarsgård as a slimebag lawyer named Dane; Ed Skrein as a criminal who wants to get the drug money before it can be claimed by the Mexican drug cartel that generated it; and Olivia Cooke as a police impound worker and underworld fringe figure whose hookup with Skrein's character sets the plot into motion.

Co-scripted and directed by first-time feature filmmaker Chase Palmer, one of the screenwriters of the 2017 "It," and adapted from Sergio De La Pava's acclaimed 2013 novel, this is a despairing, semi-satirical, 1970s-styled New York-is-a-scuzzpit-and-the-rest-of-the-world-ain't-so-great-either picture. (Not one of the leads is American, though. Why?) Pushing against naturalism, "Naked Singularity" is directed by Palmer in the super-slick style of David Fincher's "Fight Club," which confounded viewers by looking like a magazine ad for what it mocked. There are points where the film is so ostentatiously clever that it seems to lose track of the story's core feelings, despair and outrage.

Some of the cross-cutting, between actions being described or planned and those same actions being executed, feels inappropriately light-and-funky. You may start to wonder if “Naked Singularity” is a from-the-gut statement about How Things Are, or a stealthy audition reel for a superhero movie or action flick, shellacked with a thin coating of angry indieflick idealism. (The film even quotes Voltaire's Candide: “If this is the best of possible worlds, what then are the others?") Fortunately, the gravity inherent in the material anchors the movie when it threatens to spin out of control. And it is gravity, as both metaphor and scientific concept, that the screenplay returns to, like a planet with such a lopsided elliptical orbit that it fools astronomers into thinking it's going to leave the solar system and never return.