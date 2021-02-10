Maddie Ziegler, a neurotypical performer, stars as Music, an autistic orphan whose mother is a junkie and whose grandmother recently died. Ziegler spends the majority of the film's running time with a beatific grin on her face, bobbing to music on her headphones, and hallucinating fantasy dance numbers that, unsurprisingly, look like a Sia video (warehouse/soundstage; theatrical lighting effects, including silhouettes; choppy cutting; minimal sets and decorations and school play-looking costumes; flatly painted but brightly colored backdrops, and so on).

Music's main caretaker is her big sister Zu (Kate Hudson, radiating hard-earned wisdom and rocking a buzz cut), a former substance abuser struggling through the early stage of recovery. She's a tough wisecracker who hits the heavy bag at a gym and deals pills on the side. The makeshift safety net beneath Music also includes Héctor Elizondo as George, the caretaker of Music and Zu's apartment complex, and Leslie Odom, Jr. as an immigrant who unfortunately is defined mainly by his saintliness and and unswerving emotional support of the sisters.



Questions. So many questions. Starting with: is Music a big Sia fan? Is that why her fantasies look and sound like Sia videos? Is she secretly a choreographer and songwriter who models herself on Sia? Are her fully realized musical fantasies the product of genius-level observation and emulation by a gifted amateur, like the scene in "Rain Man" when Dustin Hoffman's character goes to Vegas for the first time and cleans out the casino?

We might also ask: does anyone in Music's orbit understand what she's going through? It doesn't seem like it. Sometimes the world gets to be too much for Music and she loses her composure and flips out, and it's at this point that another character comes in and physically restrains her or sits/lies on top of her, which, according to autistic groups and individuals who've taken issue with this project, is not an accepted way of handling such situations, to put it mildly. (Sia has already apologized to members of the autistic community for misrepresenting or offending them, and promised to cut out the restraint scenes, although the version this critic screened still contained more than one.)