The Guits’ filmmaking also often seems frantic and slapdash with many establishing scenes being edited just ahead of whatever action’s happening on-screen; disorienting hand-held camerawork suggests a leisurely spontaneity that only does so much to enhance the movie’s repetitive and eventually predictable button-mashing.

There’s only so many places for such a small and dim comedy to go, so of course it inevitably climaxes with a gag about hobos and necrophilia. Both the set-up and duration of this finale are effectively unsettling, but many of the other jokes that are scattered throughout this concluding scene just sit there. Then again, dismissing “Mother Schmuckers” as uneven seems almost beside the point given that the movie’s often seemingly one scene away from trotting out thuggish pranks like Ding Dong Ditch and/or I’m Not Touching You.

If watching this movie is like playing a game, then the only real way to win is by refusing to flinch. Even Issachar and Zabulon get bored at one point and chase each other around with a loaded gun. To test this firearm, Zabulon first tries to shoot a pigeon. Then he points the gun at Issachar and chases his sibling around a public park. Some bystanders confuse them for terrorists and make cutting-edge jokes about “jihad.” Issachar and Zabulon also almost eat what may or may not be grilled feces. This is all within the first 15 minutes, by the way.

Issachar and Zabulon get into a few more whimsical and unpleasant encounters after that, but none are more consequential or dramatically compelling since they’re all seemingly designed for puckish discomfort. If you choose to watch this movie, you should know that the Guits’ jokes will often be on you, as the movie’s title—projectile-vomited by Cachemire onto the screen in relish green font—immodestly suggests.

The best gags in “Mother Schmuckers” usually poke fun at the movie’s bizarre conceptual set-up and/or utter shapelessness. At one point, Cachemire asks a cop (Yannick Renier) if he’s seen Daniel (Toni d’Antonio), her obese stalker and also the guy who’s kidnapped January Jack. "I'm looking for a guy running around in his underwear” Cachemire asks. “Have you seen him?"