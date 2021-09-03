At home, Zed is ensconced in the culture he bristles against while still mining for his lyrics and his persona. As his mother burns peppers to ward off the evil eye, Zed shares that he’s not fasting for Ramadan. He goes to pray at the local mosque with his father, but makes a basic blunder regarding religious etiquette for the holy month. His cousin criticizes his nickname and asks why he doesn’t go by Zaheer, his full name (“You went to America and it all got to your head”); a man who claims to be a fan actually mistakes him for another Muslim rapper, the face-tattooed RPG (Nabhaan Rizwan), whose thug-life vibe Zed despises. When you market yourself based on your authenticity, how much is too much? How much is enough?

All of this comes to a head when Zed falls mysteriously ill, is hospitalized, and struggles with the possibility that he may never get better. At this point, the “Sound of Metal” comparisons will come fast and furious—but unlike Darius Marder’s film, which is relentlessly linear in its arc of addiction, acceptance, pain, and growth, “Mogul Mowgli” deviates and wanders and waits. Sure, Ahmed is raw and fragile, as he was in “Sound of Metal,” and “Blindspotting” fans might respond to the earnestness and urgency of Ahmed’s in-film rapping. But as a narrative, “Mogul Mowgli” often slips into memory and imagined sequences, and that impact is twofold. On the one hand, Tariq shoots these scenes beautifully, planting the film’s actors in a crisply captured, surreally intimate 4:3 aspect ratio. On the other hand, like a half-forgotten thing, these scenes are often more suggestive than straightforward, and lead to some stuttering pacing.

Bashir’s memories of going from India to Pakistan by train during the religion- and land-based Partition, a journey that was defined by horrendous violence and fear, are visually evocative (splashes of blood, slices of light, floating feathers) but emotionally straightforward. So are an adult Zed appearing in his childhood Quran class, and then revisiting a horribly embarrassing “8 Mile”-style freestyle battle—the character’s outsider status is obviously felt through Ahmed’s vulnerability and braggadocio. But the film’s most recurring element is also its most difficult to parse: the figure of Gulab Mian (Jeff Mirza), a singer covered in glitter and with his face hidden behind a sehra, a traditional flower headdress worn by Indian, Pakistani, and Bangladeshi men at their weddings. He floats through Zed’s subconscious, an abstract representation of the cultural-diaspora wound, literally standing on Zed’s back and stalking his thoughts. The script talks around Gulab Mian without fully explaining him, and particularly interested viewers will need to do some independent research and read Pakistani writer Saadat Hasan Manto’s 1955 short story Toba Tek Singh to fully grasp the significance. Homework is fine! But within the film itself, certain elements are so metaphorical that they might confuse rather than captivate.