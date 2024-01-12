Previously homeschooled by her research scientist mother (Jenna Fischer) while the two lived in Kenya, naive Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is a junior learning to navigate public high school's various cliques for the first time. This iteration already begins on a less creaky start by specifying Kenya as the place of Ms. Heron’s research, rather than the vague “Africa” of the previous film. It also eschews the many, many offensive and feeble attempts at mining the place of Cady's upbringing for humor.

Cady finds her first day of school to be harder than she imagined until she’s befriended by art freaks Janis 'Imi'ike (a marvelous Auliʻi Cravalho) and Damian Hubbard (a hilarious Jaquel Spivey) who show her the ropes. The duo narrate, often breaking the fourth wall to directly address the audience through song. Here again the various cliques are described in terms that are specific (horny band geeks, burnouts etc.) without relying on the racial stereotypes found in the earlier film.

Time seems to stop completely when the queen bee herself, Regina George (a star-making Reneé Rapp), head of the a popular girl clique known as the Plastics, enters the lunchroom, cheese fries in hand. Like everyone, from the word go, Cady is intoxicated by Regina’s powerful presence. Rapp dominates the screen with her towering frame. The directors capture her commanding presence through a mixture of wide shots that show the waves she leaves behind as she moves through the student body, but also through close-ups as Rapp’s expressive face exudes nothing but pure allure.

The Plastics are rounded out by an affecting Bebe Wood, who brings the same fragile strength to Gretchen Wieners, Regina’s much put-upon best friend, as she brought to her role in “Love, Victor.” Here, Gretchen is given one of the film’s most emotionally resonant songs about body image and self-esteem. Anyone who’s ever had a toxic best friend will relate. Then there’s Avantika as Karen, aka “the dumbest girl you’ll ever meet.” This is a hard role to play and hard shoes to fill, as Seyfried (in her film debut) so expertly calibrated Karen’s dimness with an effortless breeze a la Marilyn Monroe. Avantika often overplays her hand, and you can see the work she puts into play dumb.