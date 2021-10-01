Then comes the ominous storm in “Mayday,” a single-minded yet deficient metaphysical thriller that overstates its feministic intentions at every turn like a desperate SOS. Immobilizing Ana’s workplace at once, the magical storm communicates with Ana via the kitchen’s massive stove. “Mary-Alpha-Yankee-Delta-Alpha-Mary,” reads a distant yet pleading female voice through it, drawing Ana deeper and deeper into the oven until she finds herself under turquoise waters near a tranquil island. This is an alternate world for Ana, one that seems to have erased most of her memory, and promises in return something of a sisterhood amid what looks like a troop of female soldiers resembling the Greek mythology sirens in spirit.

The transition to this new dimension is rather confusing, if not off-putting. From “The Wizard of Oz” to “Alice in Wonderland” and beyond, the references are there in abundance, but Cinorre trusts in their familiarity so much that she ditches notions like logical world-building (yes, there needs to be some coherent and consistent logic even in fantasy), throwing the audience inside a barely-realized novel reality. If you don’t ask too many questions and just go with the flow, you might have a decent time in this dimension. But for those who’ll want to connect some of the pieces without accepting the package, “Mayday” will be a frustrating struggle to endure.

If the costumes and gadgets are any clue, Ana’s journey takes her somewhere in the vicinity of WWII, amid a group of women warriors carrying out a mission in the midst of a ceaseless war. Among them are the leader Marsha (Mia Goth), a confident firecracker here that we first briefly meet in Ana’s previous world as a distressed bride with cold feet on her wedding day. Also in the troop are Havana Rose Liu’s Bea and Stephanie Sokolinski’s Gert as a pair of soldiers, as well as Juliette Lewis’ June—another character with a dual role. Slowly, the crew trains Ana as a sharpshooter, revealing the true nature of their existence. In unison, they pretend to be damsels in distress, luring male soldiers into their doom through cries for help. Little do these men know that deadly storms, false coordinates and an ill-fate await them.