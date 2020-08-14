Perhaps a tougher film could’ve been made about Margiela’s reasons for shunning the limelight. The controversy triggered by an early show held outdoors—far from the typical urban locations—in which local kids gleefully stormed the runway is only briefly alluded to. Some critics accused the designer of exploiting disenfranchised children by using them as props, yet such an unfeeling act would stand in direct contradiction to how Margiela values the humanity of his models. Four women who were previously dressed by him attest to how he treated them with finesse, rather than handling them with the roughness of other male figures in the industry.

Though his parents were embarrassed by his dream of becoming a fashion designer in Paris, Margiela received nourishing support from his grandmother, a dressmaker who crafted fashionable clothing for his Barbie dolls that functioned as his first models. The notion torpedoed by Horyn that Margiela’s penchant to frequently cover the faces of models indicated his stance against women is further put to rest by his blatant liberation of female identity. He favored street casting for his models, instructing them to walk the way they came in and even make eye contact with the audience. As defined in the film, Marigela’s ideal woman reflected the social movements unfolding on the streets: she had a career, a sense of humor and wasn’t defined by her sex appeal. As fashion guru Carla Sozzani puts it, Margiela’s work is about something “much deeper than clothes.”

Having said that, the most entertaining sections of the film derive their pleasure from the sheer spectacle of Margiela’s eye-popping and endlessly unpredictable creations. While serving for years as an assistant to his idol, the recently retired haute couture designer Jean Paul Gaultier, Margiela learned to “do with what you have” by finding new ways to utilize existing materials, many of which he stumbled upon at flea markets. This eventually led him to make clothing items that dissect the intricate process of garment design in a way that makes us less prone to taking them for granted. The audible shock and excitement that greets his ingenious repurposing of found objects is not unlike the reception Marlene Dietrich received upon stepping onstage in a tux and top hat in 1930’s “Morocco.” From the Broken Plates Waistcoat and Plastic Grocery Bag Top to a fashion line of vintage theatre costumes and jewelry made from ice that changes the color of the clothing below as it melts, Margiela’s consistent subversion of form is a joy to behold.