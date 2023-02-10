The rest of the movie is a backstage drama about Mike and Max learning how to be a couple as they collaborate on the show and try to stop it from getting shut down by Max’s husband for violating historic district architectural codes, etc. It’s all just a series of perfunctory roadblocks placed between Max and Mike’s inevitable and well-deserved happy endings as lovers and artistic collaborators.

"Magic Mike's Last Dance" is a patchwork that takes itself absolutely seriously as entertainment, but wears other ambitions lightly. There are dance numbers, romantic melodrama contrivances, and odd but intriguing 19th-century affectations (Max’s teenage daughter Zadie, played by Jemilia George, narrates Mike’s progress through London’s upper echelons as if reading from a 19th-century Edith Wharton-esque novel). Many scenes place the working-class-hero in situations where he’s out of his depth. Asked about his plans for Act Three, Mike says, “Uh, we’re doin’ it!”

As is often the case with Soderbergh, who’s been at the top of the directorial heap for over 20 years but retains a hustling gig-worker's point-of-view,“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” is more attentive to details of class difference than many Hollywood movies set in this environment would probably be. Sometimes the film will cut to Max’s butler Victor, played by Ayub Khan Din, when Max and Mike are discussing art, love, and happiness, as if to remind us that very few people get the time to talk about such matters without tedious everyday tasks fragmenting their attention.

Notice, too, how sensitively Tatum conveys Mike’s reactions to his sudden immersion into a new reality where he doesn’t have to struggle to survive. He seems excited but also wary as if expecting it all to evaporate like his furniture business. Tatum had a modest childhood in the American south and made it in Hollywood without rich or famous parents or preexisting industry connections. He has retained a smidge of “I can’t believe this is happening to me” energy, and he taps into it whenever he plays Mike, perhaps more so in this one. We understand why Mike would be discombobulated by the opportunities dropped in his lap. But we also understand that he’s the kind of guy who can adjust quickly because he’s spent most of his life catering to these sorts of people, and knows how to give them the fantasies they crave without surrendering too much of his soul.