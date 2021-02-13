Dean Imperial plays Ray Micelli, a working class Queens man who quits his baggage delivery job and starts working for CABLR, a global company that hires people to walk through depopulated areas, unspool lengths of cable, and plug them into giant black cubes. CABLR is affiliated with Quantum, a tech company on the verge of claiming a global monopoly of hardware and software. Apparently the cables are needed to connect Quantum servers to each other and to Quantum's devices.

What are these companies up to? Hutton doesn't get too deep into the details. This is a "McGuffin" script that takes its cues from David Mamet screenplays where desperate individuals chase after The Leads or The Process or The Case. What's important is that CABL promises economically desperate people a pathway to "success." Go forth, Americans, the company's videos exhort, and drag spools of cable through a forest, and if you maintain a certain pace and hit certain marks by certain times of day, you'll get a better route and more money next time.

Ray needs a cash infusion because his kid brother Jamie (Babe Wise) needs medical treatment for Omnia. That's like Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (which the brothers' mom died of) but worse. A neighborhood character named Felix (James McDaniel) offers to sell Ray a "medallion" that he needs to work for CABLR (like the taxicab medallions that drivers buy from city governments). But there's a catch: this medallion is still in the system but inactive, and to possess it, Ray must promise to give Felix and his associates thirty percent of whatever he makes.

Then Ray has to go into the Allegheny mountains and lay miles of cable, which won't be easy because (a) he's a first-timer competing against people with much more experience, and (b) the job requires him to hustle through woods for days on end, going up and down hills and sleeping in tents, and Ray is a soft-bellied, middle-aged man who looks as if his main form of exercise is raising a beer can to and from his mouth; and (c) each participant is shadowed by a robot that look like a cross between a dog and a tiny coffin, and if it beats them en route to the next cube, their pay is docked and better opportunities are withdrawn.