One mundane day, she walks into a hardware store. By the time she steps out, it's as if a switch has been flipped and she has forgotten everything. Disoriented, she then wanders through the city directionless for what could be a single night or several days. As Kirby’s character walks the streets, sometimes her endless stride is captured from afar and from above, as if being watched over, while there’s a sense of being close with her amid the over-stimulating urban chaos. The soundscape that accompanies the imagery, of voices and noises overstepping each other’s sonic boundaries, heightens our confusion. Flaring nightlights pair with the energetic and eclectic camera movements by cinematographer Brett Jutkiewicz, whose transfixing work enshrouds the story.

Even if the inebriating effect of these choices wears out after the first few scenes, the way the editing team (four editors are credited) create what can be described as cinematic synapses with a stream-of-consciousness type of fluidity makes for something more compelling as an experiential piece than a narrative one.

As a blank slate with no past and none of its baggage, the woman responds to impulses, to the impetus of spontaneous interpersonal connections, and to her biological needs. She ignores all socially dictated apprehensions of speaking with strangers, and, furthermore, she agrees to hanging out with them. With her cleared head comes a level of reckless freedom, of constant reinvention; she catches up with the lies she has made up along the way, making us wonder if memory has only been a burden to our enjoyment of life all along.

Considering how Kirby’s character behaves throughout the ordeal due to her cognitive condition, one realizes that the compassion and understanding granted to her might not be the same if the lead had been a person of color. Being a white woman in trendy clothing, those around find her eccentric, not threatening, even as she acts erratically.

But will she, even on a subconscious level, recall this equally frightening and exhilarating privilege to go with the flow? An early scene confirms that this lapse might be only temporary, but offers no other details. Yet, as tantalizing as piecing the misleading information together can be, Leon’s commitment to ambiguity isn’t enough to convince one to surrender entirely to sensations and worry not about what it all means.

