“Incoming,” from the “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” duo Dave and John Chernin as co-writers and directors, is the next entry in this subgenre, and it’s a pretty good one, too! The jokes are funny (sometimes, laugh-out-loud funny), mostly because they’re unafraid to rattle a little—a quality that many recent comedies overeager to pander to the audience inauthentically can learn a thing or two from. In that, the kids in “Incoming” are messy, sometimes even ill-mannered, mean and clueless like we all have been in real life.

But most importantly, “Incoming” scores points for its casting instincts. In the lead as Benjamin “Benj” Nielsen is Mason Thames, a floppy-haired, kind-eyed actor with the disarming disposition of a ‘80s teen movie star, who wouldn’t feel out of place in something like “Adventures in Babysitting.” (On that note, the film itself has healthy doses of nods to the more vintage teen fare, too.) Geeky and well-meaning, Benji has a crush on his misanthropic big sister Alyssa’s best friend Bailey (Ali Gallo and Isabella Ferreira, respectively). Meanwhile, dumped by her ex-girlfriend for another girl, Alyssa tries to get over her heartbreak in unorthodox ways and obsesses over her nose-job makeover, assuming that supposedly better looks might lead to a better life.

Elsewhere, Benj’s best friends Eddie, Connor and Danah “Koosh” Koushani—played by the delightful trio Ramon Reed, Raphael Alejandro and Bardia Seiri, respectively—have issues on the first day of the school, as well. The uber-rich Koosh is under the shadow of his older and more popular brother, desperately trying to co-host his annual back-to-school party—a boozy and druggy affair. Eddie and Connor, meanwhile are hoping to keep their head low to get through the year in one piece, with Connor especially struggling to sidestep a cruel nickname the school’s bullies have given him. There is of course a popular girl, too—in their school, it’s Katrina (Loren Gray), someone the boys would do anything to be cool enough to hang with.