No wonder all their friends hate them.

But Tom and Janet find their impossible bliss challenged when a mysterious stranger shows up with an odd proposition in “Happily,” writer-director BenDavid Grabinski’s feature filmmaking debut. What he’s trying to do here in mixing genres and tones is really tricky, and it only works sometimes. This is an ‘80s-style, high-concept thriller with modern-day technology and social mores. It’s a dark comedy that gives way to tense drama and eventually horror—or at least, it aims to do that. There’s a surreal, dreamlike quality throughout, with bursts of violence and bad behavior. But while Grabinski certainly deserves credit for his ambition, the juggling act he’s attempting gets away from him, and “Happily” ultimately ends up being more frustrating than dazzling.

His film features style for days, though, and it boasts a terrific, eclectic cast, from stars Joel McHale and Kerry Bishe to supporting players including Stephen Root, Paul Scheer, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Charlyne Yi. But then it strands too many of these talented actors with woefully little to do in unappealing and underwritten roles.

Still, at the film’s center, McHale and Bishe have a sexy, playful chemistry as Tom and Janet. The slow-motion sequence at a sleek soiree in which Grabinski introduces us to them—and their flirtatious connection—suggests a level of self-aware fun that steadily dissipates in time. (The song that’s playing at the party, “I Still Believe” from the “The Lost Boys” soundtrack, is one of many ‘80s and ‘90s movie references scattered throughout; none of them make that much of an impact, but their randomness suggests they’re personal favorites.)

The fact that they’re still so into each other disgusts their friends at the party, including the less-happily married couple Karen (Natalie Zea) and Val (Scheer). Tom and Janet are so annoyingly perfect that their friend group disinvites them from a getaway weekend at a luxurious rental house before eventually re-instating their invitation. The confusion contained within this back-and-forth makes the plot feel needlessly complicated, but it does become somewhat relevant as the story unfolds.

Because in the midst of all that, an unassuming stranger knocks on Tom and Janet’s front door. As played by Root, he’s wearing a suit, carrying a briefcase and offering an unusual proposal that involves life-changing money. His arrival also complicates matters and will have reverberations throughout the story.