The big problem with a character like Eleanor is that she doesn’t have much of a personality aside from her beliefs, and the jokes that can come from it. And so the story relegates her to a side character to build up a rom-com-lite storyline between Mackenzie and a co-worker, Hugh Prince (Santiago Cabrera). The two of them are struggling at their jobs working for a news station that wants to find the bad in any story, one of this movie's more pointed acts in its playful war on cynicism. Hugh has eyes for Mackenzie, but she has her guard up given her private pain, and a sense that her Happily Ever After already happened. Credit to writers Melissa Stack and Kari Granlund, the relationship is not a primary goal for the movie’s sizable heart, but it also seems like wasted healing time for Mackenzie whenever “Godmothered” aggressively nudges that it could be.

As the story juggles so many balloon-heavy plot components for 110 minutes, it becomes clear how magic could be used for how it’s all told. Instead of feeling zippy, the pacing sags because of its blatantly unremarkable visual sense of wonder, with simple conversations between characters minced by overzealous editing. Once you notice how much this story unfolds with characters just standing around and talking, you can’t unsee it.

“Godmothered” is filled with all types of conceits of cuteness—like a household helper raccoon named Gary, or a cheeseball finale with a big crowd—but no conceit is bigger than setting this film during Christmastime. The holiday simply has nada to do with godmothering or any of the fairytale shenanigans here. And yet "Godmothered" wins this argument, because the city of Boston has rarely been given such a warm depiction at this time of year, showing off a snow-covered Boston Common or the city’s narrow streets, covered in Christmas lights. The only specific Christmas in Boston touch that it’s missing is a version of “Sleigh Ride” by the Boston Pops, opting instead to go for the revered version by the Ronettes.

But the cuteness of “Godmothered” is a winning one overall, especially in how it uses a playful sense of humor and good heart to find its own way to Happily Ever After. It’s not going to be filmmaking that makes “Godmothered” a new Disney favorite a la “Enchanted,” but spark. This movie has it, though you’ll wish it had much more.

Now available on Disney+.