For the first hour or so of “George Carlin’s American Dream,” Apatow and Bonifiglio largely let Carlin speak for himself. He did so many interviews, that it’s possible to cut together his own words with home movies, photos, etc., and some of the truly archival clips are stunning. Even fans may not realize how much Carlin tried to “go straight” early in his career, doing traditional suit-and-tie variety shows, clean-shaven and eager to please. Inspired by Danny Kaye as a child, Carlin just wanted to be an entertainer, and he was figuring out exactly how to make that dream come true.

Then he discovered drugs. Carlin unpacked his mind, stopped shaving his beard, and changed his act. What “George Carlin’s American Dream” really captures is how much its subject was willing to shift and change, never just to sell tickets but to figure out what mattered to him as an artist. Drugs opened his mind to the world and a true love for semantics would shape the next phase of his career. Carlin loved words. Some of his best bits have the wordplay of poetry or philosophy, and it’s fascinating to see him develop this brand from out of those early variety show days all the way through his HBO masterpieces.

Apatow and Bonifiglio land a number of comedy luminaries to speak on Carlin’s brilliance, including Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Patton Oswalt, Jerry Seinfeld, Stephen Colbert, and Jon Stewart. The team behind this project are sharp interviewers and these comedy geniuses want to talk about Carlin. It’s remarkable how “George Carlin’s American Dream” digs into why Carlin was so smart and so talented and somehow avoids hagiography. It helps that “GCAD” clearly has the blessing of those close to Carlin, including his daughter and widow, who allow a window into the deeply personal side of the public figure. And, of course, the special ends with a bit about how much Carlin would have had to say about the events since his death, although I honestly could have gone for more of this, including insight into how everyone seems to think he’d agree with them.

Specials about comedy talents are often just excuses to watch the best bits of a famous star, but “George Carlin’s American Dream” is way more than that. It is loving and appreciative of his genius without ever devolving into fan service. After all, he would have hated that.

