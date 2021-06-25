American acoustic ecologist Michelle Fournet is on a mission to "fool a whale" by lowering speakers into the water in Hobart Bay, Alaska, transmitting whale songs to see if she can receive an answer. If this sounds a bit like the end of "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," you've got the idea. She believes she has identified a sound she endearingly calls a "whup" as the whale version of "Hello," and she thinks she can prove it by seeing how a particular whale responds, how his or her "whups" vary after hearing her recording. A previous effort did not go well due to a technology failure. The recording "made it sound like a humpback on helium." She and her colleagues, all women, are hoping this time it will go better, but she admits that "the study has a high probability of failure."

On the other end of the Pacific, in French Polynesia, bioacoustics specialist Ellen Garland from Scotland's University of St. Andrews is studying the cultural transmission, vocal learning, and function of humpback whale song, "measuring their communications over space and time." While Fournet is listening to "whups," Garland is tracking the way that the "rhythm, timed breathing, rhyming, repetition, hours of patterns within patterns" humpback whale songs go viral, always west to east, from one part of the world to another.

Why? Garland tells us what gets her out of bed even on her worst days is the chance to contribute to knowledge, even one small piece of it. They do not say it, but the implication throughout the film is palpable; all knowledge is connected, like pieces of a jigsaw puzzle that seem unrelated until all of a sudden enough are in place that you see what the picture is. And why wouldn't we want to know more about the mysterious creatures who may be the closest to humans in consciousness and communication? Maybe even more powerful? Millennia before humans were walking upright and using fire, whales were using their advanced cognitive capacity to develop what the scientists in this film call "culture."