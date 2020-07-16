Elle snaps out of it this daze real hard, and gets back to her regular life—so much so that by the time a montage is over, she’s got that firm she wanted, her new beach house seems even brighter, and better yet, she’s back to rumpy-pumpy with Marcus on the regular. David is a fling of the past, until he suddenly pops up one day, acting as if the two simply lost touch and should still be together. He doesn't respect her boundaries when she tells him to stay away, and starts to get close to her and her friends, while their shared secret looms over her.

"Fatal Affair" is a time-killing thriller that only works at the bare minimum, its few surprising elements not making the movie worthy of a viewing, but deserving of a shout-out nonetheless. There’s a bizarre story beat with David, a homeless man, and a gasoline tank that I was not expecting. And there’s a brief time when Ellie and Marcus approach the elephant in the room in a way that enriches their characters, and has a surprising tenderness. Long is an all-star actor, and these scenes show a glimmer of that.

Epps, on the other hand, is best as a silent silhouette, which is more of a compliment to his posture and blocking from co-writer/director Peter Sullivan. He makes a few mildly menacing moments when he stands in the background, but get close up to his eyes and you see little than an actor who is so visibly bored with his gig. Epps gives little care to already-silly dialogue like, “Actually, I’m a hacker,” a bit of character development you might miss from laughing so hard. He’s more believable if you look at him like a terminator programmed by the textbook definition of "narcissistic personality disorder."